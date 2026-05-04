Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
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04.05.2026 13:21:00
Chevron Is Negotiating for a Stake in a Massive Oilfield in Iraq: 3 Key Takeaways for Investors
Alone, the war in Iran is ensuring investors are consuming steady diets of headlines related to oil prices while vaulting the energy sector to the top spot among S&P 500 sectors.It's a script that's played out time and again. Conflict in the Middle East often stokes upside for oil stocks, and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is no exception. Shares of the integrated oil Goliath are up 25.11% year to date, thanks in part to the conflict in Iran as well as expectations that Venezuela's oil market will be open for business now that former President Nicolas Maduro is out of the picture.Chevron has big opportunity in Iraq, but it could take awhile to manifest in the share price. Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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