Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
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01.08.2026 13:30:00
Chevron Just Crushed Earnings. Here's What It Means for the Dividend.
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) just reported expectation-crushing second-quarter financial results. The oil giant posted $12.1 billion in net profit, up a blistering 446% compared to the second quarter and 385% compared to the year-ago period. Its adjusted earnings of $6.05 per share obliterated the analysts' consensus estimate of $5.55. That strong showing bodes well for Chevron's dividend. Here's what it means for the 3.6%-yielding payout.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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