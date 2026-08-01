Chevron Aktie

Chevron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005

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01.08.2026 13:30:00

Chevron Just Crushed Earnings. Here's What It Means for the Dividend.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) just reported expectation-crushing second-quarter financial results. The oil giant posted $12.1 billion in net profit, up a blistering 446% compared to the second quarter and 385% compared to the year-ago period. Its adjusted earnings of $6.05 per share obliterated the analysts' consensus estimate of $5.55. That strong showing bodes well for Chevron's dividend. Here's what it means for the 3.6%-yielding payout.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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