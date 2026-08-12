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WKN: A0BL4Z / ISIN: US69561N2045
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12.08.2026 22:05:00
Chevron Just Paid Down $8.4 Billion in Debt. Should You Invest $500 in the Stock Right Now?
Imagine being a contestant on Jeopardy! and Investing being one of the categories. Taking it a step further, one of the clues requires contestants to call out the three pillars of shareholder yield: buyback yield, dividend yield, and? Bueller? The last one is where many market participants trip up. It's debt reduction. For many investors, reducing liabilities isn't as glamorous or as tangible as dividends or share repurchases, but it's important nonetheless. So it's commendable that Chevron (NYSE: CVX) trimmed its obligations by a record $8.4 billion during the second quarter. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chevron Corp.
|169,44
|-0,63%
|Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shs
|19 420,00
|1,04%