09.08.2022 15:00:00
Chevron Lubricants Introduces Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 Designed for Mining Equipment
Chevron Lubricants introduced its Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 high performance, fully synthetic lubricant designed for use in final drives and axles of large mining haul trucks and other support equipment. Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 was designed to increase performance over conventional SAE 60 TO-4 and FD-1 products and formulated to deliver maximum system protection, including:
Expanded Temperature Range for year-round, all-weather performance
- Excellent cold weather pumpability in sub-zero/arctic operations
- Excellent extreme high temperature and severe service performance
Maximizes Equipment Life in Severe Service
- Advanced additive system minimizes wear in heavily loaded gears and bearings
- Keeps metal parts free of varnish and sludge
- Improved protection against wear, rust and corrosion
Holds up Longer for Extended Service Intervals
- Outstanding oxidation resistance at high temperatures for longer oil life
- Excellent filterability under the ISOCLEAN® Certified Lubricants program
- Stability during storage periods
"We’re excited to introduce Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 designed to maximize productivity and reliability of large mining haul trucks and support equipment,” Jason Gerig, Chevron Lubricants Commercial Sector Manager shared. "Chevron strives to provide lubricants with proven performance through rigorous testing for the mining industry. Results for Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 showed excellent gear wear protection and very strong oxidation control with minimal varnish to extend service intervals from the standard 4,000 hours to 6,000 hours and well beyond.”
About Chevron Products Company
Chevron Products Company is a division of an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) headquartered in San Ramon, CA. A full line of lubrication and coolant products are marketed through this organization. Select brands include Havoline®, Delo® and Havoline Xpress Lube®. Chevron Intellectual Property LLC owns patented technology in advanced lubricants products, new generation base oil technology and coolants.
