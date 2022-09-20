|
20.09.2022 13:35:34
Chevron Mulls Divesting Minority Stakes In Three Alaska-Based Oilfields: Report
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is looking to offload its interest in over 2,000 oil and gas wells in Alaska, marking its second exit from oil production in the state in 30 years.Bids are due this month, and the sale could fetch around $450-$550 million.The company is offering stakes in three oilfields. It holds around 10% in Alaska's Endicott field, 5% ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
