Chevron Plans to Significantly Boost Spending in 2023. Should Investors Worry?

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has released its 2023 capital spending plans. The oil company sees its capital budget surging 25% over the coming year. That's a notable increase, considering that the oil industry has been keeping a tight lid on investment spending.The company's big spending boost might set off an alarm. Here's a closer look at Chevron's plan and whether it should concern investors.Management plans to invest a total of $17 billion on capital projects in 2023, 25% higher than in 2022. The company will spend $14 billion across its consolidated subsidiaries and invest another $3 billion across its equity affiliates. That combined spending level is at the top end of its $15 billion to $17 billion guidance range. Continue reading