Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
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25.05.2026 02:15:00
Chevron Produces 3 Million Barrels a Day, and Its CEO Says Supply Buffers Are Running Out. Is It Time to Buy?
Mike Wirth, the CEO of Chevron (NYSE: CVX), has been openly warning the world about the impact of the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. Over the near term, it is important for investors to consider his concerns. Over the long term, investors looking at the energy sector might want to buy Chevron. Here's what you need to know.The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has disrupted the global energy market, limiting oil and natural gas supply. These are vital energy commodities, so a supply shortage leads to higher prices. That's what most investors are focused on, but an insider like Wirth sees a lingering complication. Even after the conflict ends, it will take time for the energy market to get back to normal. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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