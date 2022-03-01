Chevron Sees Oil And Gas Production CAGR To Be Greater Than 3% By 2026 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Tuesday provided an update on its progress to deliver higher returns and advance a lower carbon future at its annual investor meeting.

Chevron said it expects to continue to improve capital and cost efficiency to deliver higher returns. It maintained guidance for annual organic capital and exploratory expenditures of $15 billion to $17 billion through 2026. It also targets reducing 2026 operating expenses per barrel by more than 10% from 2021 levels and expects oil and gas production CAGR greater than 3% by 2026.

The company added that the combination of a more capital-efficient investment program, lower unit costs, and higher production is expected to result in a 12% return on capital employed in 2026 and 10% CAGR of operating cash flow per share by 2026, both at $60 Brent.

The company also raised its share buyback guidance range to $5 to $10 billion per year, up from prior guidance of $3 to $5 billion per year.

Further, Chevron reaffirmed its targets to lower the carbon intensity of its operations and grow new energy business lines in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture and offsets.