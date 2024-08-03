|
03.08.2024 12:29:00
Chevron Sent Shareholders $50 Billion Over the Last 2 Years (and There's a Lot More to Come)
Chevron's (NYSE: CVX) strategy of focusing on investing in its highest-return assets has paid big dividends over the years. The company is generating a growing stream of cash flow, which is giving it lots of money to return to shareholders. Over the last two years, it has sent its investors a whopping $50 billion via dividends and share repurchases. The oil company expects to produce even more cash in the future, which should enable it to continue returning boatloads of money to shareholders. Chevron recently reported its second-quarter results. "This quarter, we delivered strong production, enhanced our global exploration portfolio and extended our track record of consistent shareholder returns with over $50 billion of distributions in the last two years," stated CEO Mike Wirth in the earnings press release. He noted that despite some headwinds from operational downtime and softer margins, the company remains "poised to deliver significant long-term earnings and cash flow growth." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.24
|Chevron to move headquarters from California to Texas (Financial Times)
|
02.08.24
|Chevron to move headquarters from California to Texas (Financial Times)
|
02.08.24
|ExxonMobil and Chevron deepen rift over lucrative Guyana project (Financial Times)
|
02.08.24
|ExxonMobil and Chevron deepen rift over lucrative Guyana project (Financial Times)
|
01.08.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones steigt zum Start (finanzen.at)