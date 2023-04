Chevron Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With a 36-year history of increasing its dividend and currently yielding 3.6%, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is an income-seeking investor favorite. It also doesn't hurt that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has the stock as its third-biggest holding. It adds up to a robust case for the diversified oil major, but is it enough to make the stock a buy?The first point is that an investment in Chevron is, by default, a positive view on upstream oil and gas. While it's true that Chevron is investing in lower-carbon technologies and has a significant downstream business, its upstream oil and gas business is what really counts. In other words, it's what moves the needle on its earnings. As is often the case with large-cap exploration and production operations, Chevron's revenue and earnings are commodity price dependent, so it's essential to have a view on the price of oil and gas before buying the stock -- even if that view is "no view."