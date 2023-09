Chevron Takes a Big Step Toward Capturing This $1.4 Trillion Market Opportunity

Clean hydrogen could be the game changer the world needs to help decarbonize heavy industries like steel, chemicals, aviation, and shipping. The lower-emissions fuel could replace natural gas and other fossil fuels to help power those industries. Because of that, it has enormous market potential. Deloitte sees the fuel surpassing liquified natural gas (LNG) in value by 2030 and growing into a $1.4 trillion annual market by 2050. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is taking a notable step toward capturing the massive potential in hydrogen with its recent agreement to acquire a majority stake in the world's largest green-hydrogen production and storage facility. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel