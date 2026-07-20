Chevron Aktie

Chevron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005

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20.07.2026 16:28:00

Chevron vs. ExxonMobil: Only One Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Today.

In a battle between two of the biggest oil giants, there's a lot to like with both Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stocks. Investors trying to decide between the two need to dig a bit deeper to find which stock truly belongs in their portfolio. Let's compare and contrast both.Both ExxonMobil and Chevron pay dividends. ExxonMobil's quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share yields just under 3% at current prices. Chevron, however, pays $1.78 per share, yielding nearly 4%. Regarding stock appreciation over the past five years, ExxonMobil has risen more than 150%, compared to Chevron's nearly 90% gain. ExxonMobil is a substantially larger company than Chevron by market capitalization -- exceeding $600 billion -- whereas Chevron's is nearly half that at $366 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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