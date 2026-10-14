ExxonMobil Aktie

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WKN DE: A426ZY / ISIN: US30233Q1085

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14.10.2026 16:15:02

Chevron vs. ExxonMobil: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Energy markets remain volatile in 2026, leaving many investors wondering which industry titan offers greater stability. Choosing between Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) requires a look at their efficiency and growth trajectories.

Chevron focuses on expanding its footprint through major acquisitions, while ExxonMobil leverages its massive global scale to maintain industry-leading profitability. Both companies are primary players in the fossil fuel landscape, yet they approach resource management and capital allocation differently. Comparing their financials and risks reveals which stock might fit your portfolio better.

In its latest annual report, filed for the most recent fiscal year, Chevron details its strategy among renewable energy stocks and oil producers. It has significantly expanded its reach through the July 2025 acquisition of Hess, which included a 30 percent interest in the Stabroek Block in Guyana. The company also maintains significant contractual obligations for natural gas and crude oil, partnering with entities such as Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) for midstream services.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chevron Corp. 197,50 -0,83% Chevron Corp.
Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shs 22 430,00 2,05% Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shs
ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil) 156,50 -1,39% ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)

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