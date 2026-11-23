Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
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23.11.2026 19:30:02
Chevron vs. Occidental Petroleum: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
The energy landscape is evolving as traditional oil producers balance output with shifting climate policies. Investors deciding between Chevron (NYSE:CVX)and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)must choose between a diversified giant and a specialized producer.
Chevron provides a traditional integrated model, controlling everything from extraction to retail fuel sales. Occidental Petroleum focuses on efficiency in specific North American basins while investing in emerging carbon capture technologies. This comparison explores which strategy is better positioned for the next few years.
Chevron operates as a global energy leader, producing crude oil and natural gas and refining them into fuels and lubricants sold under brands such as Texaco and Caltex. The company manages a massive supply chain through partnerships such as Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and maintains an interest in Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM). Its international commitments include nearly 3.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas primarily from assets in Australia and Israel.
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Analysen zu Chevron Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chevron Corp.
|189,10
|-0,31%
|Occidental Petroleum Corp.
|48,42
|-1,16%
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