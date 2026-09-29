Occidental Petroleum Aktie
WKN: 851921 / ISIN: US6745991058
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29.09.2026 14:59:01
Chevron vs. Occidental Petroleum: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As global energy markets shift, choosing between an integrated titan and a focused domestic producer remains a challenge. Is Chevron (NYSE:CVX) or Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) the better buy for your portfolio today?
Chevron provides stability through its massive global footprint, which includes refining and marketing segments. Occidental Petroleum focuses more on exploration and production in the United States, while also placing a large bet on carbon capture technologies. Both companies represent different ways to play the energy cycle, making them popular choices for investors seeking oil exposure.
Chevron sells crude oil, natural gas, and refined products to a vast array of industrial and retail customers across the globe. It manages major assets such as the Gorgon LNG project in Australia and the Leviathan field in Israel to ensure long-term energy supplies. As a titan among renewable energy stocks and traditional fossil fuel producers, the company also markets fuels through approximately 13,800 branded service stations.
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