Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
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17.07.2026 19:30:01
Chevron Will Explore a Pipeline to Bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Here's What it Means for the Energy Stock.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is making a big push into Iraq’s oil market. The oil giant recently signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the Iraqi government to enter two oilfields. Chevron also plans to evaluate potential pipeline routes that would bypass the Strait of Hormuz. That would help ensure the oil giant could get Iraqi crude to global markets.Here’s a look at Chevron’s plans and what it means for the energy stock.Image source: The Motley Fool. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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