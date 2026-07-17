Chevron Aktie

Chevron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.07.2026 19:30:01

Chevron Will Explore a Pipeline to Bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Here's What it Means for the Energy Stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is making a big push into Iraq’s oil market. The oil giant recently signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the Iraqi government to enter two oilfields. Chevron also plans to evaluate potential pipeline routes that would bypass the Strait of Hormuz. That would help ensure the oil giant could get Iraqi crude to global markets.Here’s a look at Chevron’s plans and what it means for the energy stock.Image source: The Motley Fool. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.

mehr Nachrichten