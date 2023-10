Chevron's $53 Billion Hess Acquisition: Is the Stock a Buy?

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down Chevron's (NYSE: CVX) deal to buy Hess Corp (NYSE: HES), what makes it look like a smart move, and whether they think Chevron stock is a buy now. They also compare it to ExxonMobil's (NYSE: XOM) recent -- and very similar -- deal to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD).*Stock prices used were from the morning of Oct. 24, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 25, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel