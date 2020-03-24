Chewing Gum Touted as Brushing Substitute Highlights Need for Better Dental Habits, Especially among Younger Patients, says Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental

BURBANK, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 28article on MSN Lifestyle reports on a new type of chewing gum created by a University of Pittsburg graduate that is putatively capable of serving as a substitute for brushing one's teeth. The inventive student was motivated by a rather alarming survey conducted in Montclair, New Jersey that found that 30 percent of millennials brushed their teeth only once a day, apparently due to a lack of time. The chewing gum project is still in its infancy, with initial trials set to begin sometime in the fall. Los Angeles area dental clinic Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that while it is far too early to say whether this chewing gum can serve as an appropriate substitute – or much more likely, a supplement -- to brushing and flossing, the motivation for creating such a product is the alarming aspect of the article. The dental office notes that simply put, skimping on basic oral hygiene can have disastrous effects in both the short and long term health of an individual.

Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that, when someone fails to brush their teeth regularly, especially if they have eaten something high in sugars or acids, they are essentially giving bacteria a free pass to take up residence and wreak havoc on the individual's teeth and gums. This can lead to tooth decay, gum disease, and a multitude of other oral ailments that can, in turn, lead to other ailments of the body, the dental center adds. As such, the center continues, regular brushing and flossing are exceedingly necessary to maintain one's oral wellbeing. A mouth rinse may also be

Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental notes that it is not all bad news though, if one happens to go through a period of lax dental habits, modern dentistry can treat many common maladies, even if the tooth decay or other issues is quite extensive. For example, the center says that ailments like cavities and stains are usually pretty easy to treat with fillings and teeth whitening procedures. More advanced problems may require equally hardy solutions though, the center adds. In either case, Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that patients have plenty of options as far as treatment goes.

The dental center says that, regardless, prevention is always the best way to go and by far the least expensive in terms of money and time. Regular brushing and flossing about 15 to 30 minutes after each meal for about two minutes can go a long way in minimizing the risk for cavities and other threats to oral health. Seeing a dentist at least once a year for a checkup, and anytime a concern pops up is also ideal, the dental office adds.

