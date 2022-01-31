Chewy Debuts New Campaign Bringing Us Inside the Delightful Minds of Pets

Chewy, Inc. ("Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a leading online destination for pet parents and partners, is introducing viewers to a cast of lovable furry personalities in its new "Chatty Pets” brand campaign. Capturing the world exclusively through the eyes, actions, and humorous inner monologues of real animals, "Chatty Pets” gives a voice to the universal excitement pets feel as they anticipate a Chewy delivery.

As pets continue to be integrated into all elements of human lives, Chewy understands and appreciates that every pet has a distinct personality. "Chatty Pets” offers a platform for multiple pets to express their innermost thoughts, while connecting to customers through the relatable, shared experience of receiving a Chewy package at the doorstep. Chewy collaborated with award-winning creative agency 72andSunny to bring this concept to life.

"All of us at Chewy are obsessed with exploring how pets think and how we can add more joy to people’s relationships with their pets,” said Orlena Yeung, Chewy’s VP of brand marketing. "One of the most consistent and rewarding things we hear from customers is the enthusiasm their pets display when a Chewy box arrives. ‘Chatty Pets’ illustrates the purity of this reaction with a warmth and playfulness that are true to the spirit of our brand.”

Five charismatic pets star in the "Chatty Pets” campaign. In keeping with their individual personalities, each pet declares its appreciation for Chewy in its own authentic way:

Joy – An excitable, cuddly cat with a flair for the dramatic. She makes the rules in her household and knows what she wants from Chewy Autoship. Her adoring pet dad luckily knows too and makes her checkout cart dreams come true.

Lenny and Leroy – They may be opposites, but these iconic bunnies are best buds. Lenny is the excitable optimist, and Leroy spends most of his days keeping Lenny out of trouble (especially considering how amped up he gets with Chewy's fast, free biscuit deliveries).

Giorgio and Ralph – Giorgio, a 3-pound Chihuahua with an ego 10 times his size, and Ralph, a 200-pound gregarious fellow, are an unlikely canine duo. The two have a very different take on a delivery from Chewy Pharmacy.

"If you are a pet owner, you are well aware that pets communicate without speaking. You may even have a specific voice in your head for what your pet sounds like. We tapped into that truth and applied it to one of your pet’s favorite moments; the delivery of their Chewy box,” said Bo MacDonald, Creative Director, 72andSunny Los Angeles.

The "Chatty Pets” portfolio includes three 30 second hero spots, along with 15 and 6 second versions of each. The spots will appear on linear TV, CTV, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, as well as digital audio platforms, and can be viewed below:

Chewy Chatty Pets: Joy

Chewy Chatty Pets: Giorgio and Ralph

Chewy Chatty Pets: Lenny and Leroy

The campaign also builds on last year’s popular #ChewyChattyPets TikTok hashtag challenge, which encouraged pet parents to share what their pets were thinking.

Chewy is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences, supporting pets and pet parents through every step of their shared journeys. Please visit www.chewy.com to view the full assortment of Chewy products and services.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

About 72andSunny

72andSunny is a global creative agency that believes in creativity that wins. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore and Sydney, 72andSunny is on a mission to expand and diversify the creative class. 72andSunny has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for two years in a row, a two-time "Agency of the Year” winner for Advertising Age and Adweek and Entertainment Agency of the Festival at Cannes Lions in 2021. For more information, visit 72andSunny.com.

