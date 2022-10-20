Chewy Expands CarePlus with New Lemonade Pet Partnership

Chewy, Inc. ("Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, is expanding CarePlus, its exclusive suite of insurance and wellness offerings, with new plans provided by Lemonade Pet, Lemonade’s (NYSE: LMND) highly-rated pet health insurance product.

Through this partnership, millions of Chewy customers will have the ability to conveniently select and create customized plans to meet their unique needs. Pet parents will also benefit from all of Chewy’s customer-forward pet health services - from access to veterinarians via its innovative telehealth service, "Connect with a Vet,” to Chewy Pharmacy (Rx), the nation’s #1 pet pharmacy, and Chewy’s award-winning customer service.

"Chewy launched CarePlus to help make pet healthcare more affordable and accessible. Finances are a main barrier when it comes to pet health, and we don’t want pet parents to choose between their pets’ health and their financial well-being. We are proud to partner with Lemonade to broaden our offering and meet more pet parents’ needs. Together, we share a deep commitment to innovation and delivering a customer-centric, digital experience to make insurance simple for everyone,” said Mita Malhotra, Vice President and Head of Chewy Health.

Chewy and Lemonade are working together to make pet healthcare simpler and more obtainable for pet parents nationwide. In addition to enjoying a variety of plan options, pet parents will also be able to utilize the Lemonade app on any mobile device to instantly file claims, access policy coverage, track billing and typically receive payments within seconds. Chewy and Lemonade also share a commitment to bettering the lives of pets everywhere, with donations of unused premiums going to the animal-focused charities that customers most care about.

"Lemonade Pet couldn’t be easier, or faster. Pet parents can access preventative care, world-class customer service, support animal nonprofits and usually get their claims paid in seconds - all from the comfort of their phone,” said Daniel Schreiber, co-CEO and co-founder of Lemonade. "Today’s partnership with Chewy brings together two tech-powered, values-driven companies, joining forces to drive transparency and ease of use for pet parents across the U.S.”

The CarePlus with Lemonade Pet plans are expected to launch exclusively on Chewy.com beginning in Spring 2023.

