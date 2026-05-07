Chew a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PL6S / ISIN: US16679L1098
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07.05.2026 23:41:00
Chewy Is Down 25% This Year. Investors Should Be Eager to Buy.
Chewy's (NYSE: CHWY) stock has been chewed up by 2026 so far. The pet supply company saw shares tumble 25% since the start of January and 35% over the past 12 months. Investors are left wondering if Chewy is all bark and no bite. On the contrary, this prolonged downturn is actually a great opportunity for long-term investors to buy shares at a reasonable price. Chewy is focusing on expanding its private-label offerings and health services to increase its margins and improve profitability.Chewy has opened 18 veterinary clinics, operates the top pet pharmacy in the United States, and recently announced plans to acquire Modern Animal, a tech-forward veterinary platform. This buyout will expand its footprint to 47 clinics. These services are high-margin offerings that keep customers coming back and buying even more. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
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24.03.26
|Ausblick: Chewy A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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10.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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09.12.25
|Ausblick: Chewy A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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25.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)