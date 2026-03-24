Chew a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PL6S / ISIN: US16679L1098
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24.03.2026 05:15:00
Chewy Is Down 30% in 2026. Is This a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?
Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is a company your pets surely like, as it sells everything from their favorite foods to toys and other supplies. But investors haven't liked this e-commerce stock much lately, as it's dropped nearly 30% this year. There isn't one major reason for this, as Chewy has successfully grown its business in recent years and, thanks to a metric I'll talk about in a minute, offers investors a clear view of revenue to come -- and things are looking positive. Sometimes a stock declines because investors are interested in other opportunities at a given moment -- and it isn't a reflection of the stock's prospects. I think this is what we're seeing with Chewy.Does all of this mean that Chewy may represent a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity right now? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
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07:01
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10.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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09.12.25