|
27.04.2023 11:05:00
Chewy Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Investors aren't sure what to make of Chewy's (NYSE: CHWY) short-term growth prospects. On the bright side, the pet supply retailer capitalized on its premium market position in 2022, with sales growth and rising prices combining to return the company to profitability.On the other hand, Chewy lost customers for the full fiscal year. And demand from its remaining shoppers tilted more toward consumable products that carry lower profit margins, leading to concerns about its annual earnings potential.But who's right about the stock: the bears or the bulls? Let's dive right in.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
|27,80
|-2,11%