Chew a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PL6S / ISIN: US16679L1098
|
15.01.2026 09:25:00
Chewy Stock: Is the Pet E-Commerce Leader Built for the Long Run?
The good news for Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) investors is that people love their pets in both good and bad economies. The bad news for Chewy investors is that, despite having a profitable business with low customer churn, the stock has declined nearly 70% in the past five years.There's also fierce competition for Chewy, as both Amazon and Walmart offer low-priced pet supplies and convenience through their online platforms as well.So is now the time to buy Chewy, or should investors stay away?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
