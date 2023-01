Chewy Stock Actually Gained 6.8% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of pet products e-commerce company Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) performed much better in the second half of 2022 than in the first half. Whereas it fell 41% in the first half of 2022, it gained 6.8% in the back half and outperformed the 1% gain for the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Going into 2023, I believe the worst is over for Chewy. But that may not necessarily lead to market-beating gains. Here's why.As the chart below shows, the market seems to be valuing Chewy stock based on revenue growth. When sales growth spiked in 2020, so too did Chewy's P/S valuation. But net sales for Chewy through the first three quarters of 2022 are only up about 14% compared to the comparable period of 2021 and, hence, Chewy's valuation and stock price have dropped.