03.03.2022 17:00:00
Chewy Stock Crash -- Should You Buy Now?
As of this writing, Chewy's (NYSE: CHWY) stock is down 23% so far in 2022 and 49% in the past six months. The company was a darling at the onset of the pandemic as folks increased the adoption of new pets.However, Chewy is now facing a challenging scenario in the short term as economies reopen. The boom in pet adoption is slowing, and supply-chain shortages are hitting it with rising costs. Let's look closer at its prospects and determine if Chewy's stock price crash makes it a buy right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
