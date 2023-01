Chewy Stock Is Down 71% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares briefly crossed $120 in early 2021 but have collapsed since then. At about $35 per share in early 2023, the e-commerce stock is down over 70% from its all-time high. Sure, some of that valuation decline makes sense considering that sales trends have decelerated. The possibility of a recession ahead also has Wall Street understandably worried about what will happen to the earnings power of many growth stocks.But Chewy shares don't deserve to be caught up in those issues. Let's take a closer look at why the stock looks like a steal after its 2022 drop.Many formerly high-flying e-commerce specialists have been brought low by the sudden shift in consumer demand back toward in-person shopping. But Chewy's growth hangover has been modest. Sales are up 14% in the nine months that ended in late October, in fact. Compare that steady growth with sharp declines at other e-tailers like Wayfair.