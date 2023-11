Chewy Stock Is Down 80%: Is This Company All Bark and No Bite?

Not many retailers have been able to fight back against industry behemoths like Amazon and Walmart. Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is one of the few companies that has managed to carve out a corner of the market for itself.It's done so by becoming a top e-commerce destination for pet owners, a sector of the retail industry expected to see strong growth this decade. With over 20 million loyal customers, Chewy has a big opportunity to take advantage of this industry tailwind. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel