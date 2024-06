Chewy Stock Jumps 10.6% on New Meme Status and Promptly Loses It

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) almost gained meme status this week. The stock jumped after Keith Gill, aka Roaring Kitty, posted a picture of a dog. Yes, that's it! But that's how memes start. Shares jumped as much as 10.6% mostly on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, but gave back most of those gains. At 3 p.m. ET on Friday, the stock was up just 5.3% for the week. On Thursday, Roaring Kitty posted a picture of a dog and that's when shares took off. Since his return to social media, traders have tried to determine what stock he's buying next and if it will gain meme status the way GameStop did.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel