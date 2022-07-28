Chewy Surpasses $100M in Donated Food, Supplies to Support Shelter and Rescue Pets in Need

Chewy, Inc. ("Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a leading online destination for pet parents and partners, is announcing a new milestone of care by surpassing more than $100 million in pet food and essential supplies donated to pets in need since the company’s philanthropic program known as Chewy Gives Back began in 2012. This proud moment in the company’s history marks the culmination of more than 10 years of dedicated team members connecting resources, community members, and customers to pets relying on non-profit organizations while they search for a loving forever home.

"Creating a better world for pets in need and the communities that serve them is at the core of everything we do through Chewy Gives Back. We are excited to celebrate this incredible milestone hand in hand with customers and community members who share our passion for helping pets everywhere,” said Mita Malhotra, Vice President of Chewy Healthcare and Shelters.

Through its national efforts, Chewy Gives Back helps to ensure that non-profit animal welfare organizations facing challenging circumstances have vital necessities, such as meals and supplies with the help of volunteer employees, community organizers, and distribution partners. Among the many ways these donations have impacted the lives of pets in need, include:

More than 96 million meals donated to rescue animals

donated to rescue animals Over 64 million pounds of pet food donated to support pets in need

of pet food donated to support pets in need 9,000+ Chewy shelter and rescue partners in communities nationwide

in communities nationwide 50 U.S. states served by Chewy Gives Back donations

"We feel beyond blessed that we have been able to work with Chewy. With their help, we’ve redistributed supplies to over 140 rescues, food banks, and sanctuaries; some of which would have to close their doors if not for the support they’ve received through this program,” said Sarah Taylor, President of Community Paws a community-based animal rescue that provides education, awareness, and resources to pets in need through their participation in the Chewy Gives Back network.

In addition to the consistent donations of food and supplies over the last 10 years, Chewy Gives Back has also launched innovative tools for shelters and rescues that connect communities directly to pets in need everywhere. Chewy’s Wish List feature enables any non-profit shelter or rescue in the United States to curate a list of items they need, which is then made available to millions of pet parents who can donate these items and have them delivered directly to the doorstep of the organization. Additionally, Chewy’s Adoptable Pets service connects prospective pet parents to thousands of pets available for adoption, furthering Chewy’s commitment to helping bring love home.

To learn how you or your local shelter or rescue can join the Chewy Gives Back network, or to donate items directly to your local rescue, visit Chewy.com/givesback.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

