Chew a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PL6S / ISIN: US16679L1098
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27.10.2026 16:50:02
Chewy vs. Dick's Sporting Goods: Do Pets or Sports Power Stocks More in 2026?
Retail investors often weigh digital convenience against physical dominance when building a portfolio. Choosing between Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) and Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) requires understanding how each navigates the shifting consumer landscape.
Chewy specializes in the high-frequency pet category, leveraging its digital-first model and subscription services to build customer loyalty. Conversely, Dick's Sporting Goods operates a massive physical footprint and recently expanded into global sneaker culture. Both companies compete for discretionary spending, though their operational models differ significantly for investors looking at 2026.
Chewy sells pet food, supplies, and medications primarily through its e-commerce platform, competing for dominance among retail stocks. It serves pet parents across the U.S. and Canada, offering nearly 190,000 products from roughly 4,000 different brands. Its Autoship subscription program is a core strategy, providing high revenue visibility by automating recurring customer orders.
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Nachrichten zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
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08.09.26
|Ausblick: Chewy A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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25.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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09.06.26
|Ausblick: Chewy A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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26.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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|Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
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