GameStop Aktie
WKN: A0HGDX / ISIN: US36467W1099
|
05.11.2026 17:35:02
Chewy vs. GameStop: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Investors often weigh established growth against radical corporate transformations when building long-term portfolios. Choosing between Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) requires balancing steady e-commerce expansion against a cash-heavy turnaround strategy.
Chewy focuses on capturing the resilient spending of pet owners through high-frequency subscriptions and health services. GameStop, once the king of physical video game retail, is now leveraging its significant capital reserves to find new avenues for growth. Both companies share a common thread in leadership but offer vastly different paths for investors looking toward 2027.
Chewy operates as a leading online retailer for pet food, supplies, and healthcare products. The company serves approximately 21.7 million active customers in the U.S. and Canada through its website and mobile apps. Its business relies heavily on the Autoship subscription program, which provides a predictable recurring revenue stream.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GameStop Corp
|
07.09.26
|Ausblick: GameStop legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.26
|GameStop extends pursuit of eBay despite Wall Street scepticism (Financial Times)
|
11.06.26
|Short Squeeze und Volatility Squeeze: Unterschiede, Mechanismen und Risiken (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|GameStop-Aktie springt an: Anleger feiern Quartalsgewinn auf Rekordniveau (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|Anleger aufgepasst! Wie die Psychologie auf die Rendite drücken kann (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|GameStop makes big bet that governance doesn’t matter (Financial Times)
|
12.05.26
|Can GameStop buy eBay? (Financial Times)
|
12.05.26
|Can GameStop buy eBay? (Financial Times)
Analysen zu GameStop Corp
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
|20,16
|-1,32%
|GameStop Corp
|22,48
|4,95%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBaisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.