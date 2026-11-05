GameStop Aktie

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WKN: A0HGDX / ISIN: US36467W1099

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05.11.2026 17:35:02

Chewy vs. GameStop: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Investors often weigh established growth against radical corporate transformations when building long-term portfolios. Choosing between Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) requires balancing steady e-commerce expansion against a cash-heavy turnaround strategy.

Chewy focuses on capturing the resilient spending of pet owners through high-frequency subscriptions and health services. GameStop, once the king of physical video game retail, is now leveraging its significant capital reserves to find new avenues for growth. Both companies share a common thread in leadership but offer vastly different paths for investors looking toward 2027.

Chewy operates as a leading online retailer for pet food, supplies, and healthcare products. The company serves approximately 21.7 million active customers in the U.S. and Canada through its website and mobile apps. Its business relies heavily on the Autoship subscription program, which provides a predictable recurring revenue stream.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A- 20,16 -1,32% Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
GameStop Corp 22,48 4,95% GameStop Corp

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