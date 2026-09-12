Chewy vs. MercadoLibre: Which E-Commerce Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors often debate whether to prioritize specialized niche leaders or regional giants. Choosing between Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) requires deciding which growth engine is a better buy today.

Chewy focuses on the essential pet care market in the United States, providing everything from food to healthcare services. MercadoLibre serves as the dominant e-commerce and fintech hub for Latin America. The comparison exists because both represent digital-first leaders in the consumer discretionary space that rely on high customer loyalty.

Chewy sells nearly 190,000 pet products and services to roughly 21.7 million active customers. In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year 2025, the company highlighted its position among retail stocks while expanding its physical clinic network. It maintains relationships with roughly 4,000 brands and supports nearly 20,000 veterinary practices via its PracticeHub platform. The Autoship program continues to drive recurring sales from loyal pet parents.

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