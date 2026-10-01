Chew a Aktie

Chew a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PL6S / ISIN: US16679L1098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.10.2026 23:05:01

Chewy vs. Shopify: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Pet supplies or digital storefronts? Choosing between Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) depends on whether you prefer a specialized retail powerhouse or a high-growth infrastructure provider for global commerce.

Chewy focuses on capturing the pet parent wallet through a recurring subscription model, while Shopify provides software tools that enable millions of businesses to sell online. Both companies benefit from the long-term shift toward digital spending, though they trade at very different valuations when comparing the P/S ratio of each stock.

Chewy serves millions of pet parents through its digital platform. It emphasizes recurring revenue via its Autoship program, which automates regular deliveries for essential pet supplies. In its latest annual report, filed for the period ending February 2025, Chewy noted its expansion through PracticeHub, a platform with approximately 20,000 veterinary practices enrolled, representing close to 50% of all clinics in the U.S.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A- 15,70 -0,60% Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:18 September 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
07:18 Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2026: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
07:18 Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
01.10.26 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.10.26 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor wenig bewegtem Start -- DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenschluss kaum verändert erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte am Freitag mit Gewinnen starten. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen