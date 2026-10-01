Chew a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PL6S / ISIN: US16679L1098
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01.10.2026 23:05:01
Chewy vs. Shopify: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Pet supplies or digital storefronts? Choosing between Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) depends on whether you prefer a specialized retail powerhouse or a high-growth infrastructure provider for global commerce.
Chewy focuses on capturing the pet parent wallet through a recurring subscription model, while Shopify provides software tools that enable millions of businesses to sell online. Both companies benefit from the long-term shift toward digital spending, though they trade at very different valuations when comparing the P/S ratio of each stock.
Chewy serves millions of pet parents through its digital platform. It emphasizes recurring revenue via its Autoship program, which automates regular deliveries for essential pet supplies. In its latest annual report, filed for the period ending February 2025, Chewy noted its expansion through PracticeHub, a platform with approximately 20,000 veterinary practices enrolled, representing close to 50% of all clinics in the U.S.
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Nachrichten zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
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08.09.26
|Ausblick: Chewy A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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25.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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09.06.26
|Ausblick: Chewy A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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26.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
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|Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
|15,70
|-0,60%
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