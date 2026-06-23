Chew a Aktie

Chew a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PL6S / ISIN: US16679L1098

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23.06.2026 14:30:01

Chewy vs. Tractor Supply: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The pet and rural lifestyle sectors have shown remarkable resilience in changing markets. Deciding between Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) requires weighing digital convenience against physical dominance in your portfolio.Chewy revolutionized pet ownership through its high-tech e-commerce platform and subscription-heavy model. Conversely, Tractor Supply serves the "life out here" crowd with essential hardware and farm supplies across thousands of stores. Both companies are expanding aggressively into pet health services, making them direct competitors in the lucrative animal care market.Chewy operates in the competitive landscape of retail stocks by offering about 190,000 products through its website and apps. It recently expanded its pet healthcare ecosystem by acquiring Modern Animal, a technology-enabled veterinary provider. The company relies on its Autoship subscription program to drive customer retention and provide revenue visibility while partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for infrastructure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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