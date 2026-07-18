Chew a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PL6S / ISIN: US16679L1098
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18.07.2026 05:15:21
Chewy vs. Walmart: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors are weighing whether Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) or Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) offers the best balance of growth and stability as the digital and physical shopping worlds continue to converge in 2026.Chewy dominates the online pet market with its high-touch customer service model and subscription-based revenue. Walmart uses its unparalleled physical footprint and growing e-commerce capabilities to serve millions of shoppers globally. As both companies expand their digital ecosystems, understanding their different scales and profitability profiles is essential for deciding which stock fits your strategy.Chewy operates as a leader among retail stocks focused on pet parents across the U.S. and Canada. The company serves approximately 21.3 million active customers and maintains an extensive network of partners, including roughly 20,000 veterinary practices. Following its acquisition of Modern Animal in April 2026, the company has added physical veterinary clinics to its digital platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
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09.06.26
|Ausblick: Chewy A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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26.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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24.03.26
|Ausblick: Chewy A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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10.03.26