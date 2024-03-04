|
04.03.2024 16:30:00
Chewy's a Cold Pet Stock That Could Be a Hot Dog in March
Most portfolios are faring pretty well these days. The major market indexes hit fresh highs on Friday, but not every stock is playing along. Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is one of the former market darlings that didn't get the memo.The online retailer of pet supplies has seen its shares sent to the doghouse. Chewy stock has plummeted 55% over the past year, down a blistering 85% from the all-time high it hit three years ago. This might seem to be a lousy time to warm up to this out-of-favor investment, but with a telltale financial report coming later this month this could also be the sound of a food bowl filling up. Let's see why Chewy could finally turn things around in March.Business has slowed considerably for Chewy. Net sales rose just 8% in its fiscal third quarter, ended Oct. 29, just shy of market expectations. Chewy's CEO would point out how the platform grew market share relative to the industry's growth in the low single digits, but it wasn't enough. After seven consecutive quarters of posting top-line growth in the teens -- and much headier year-over-year gains before that -- it's the first time that Chewy failed to deliver a double-digit increase in net sales.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,70
|-10,00%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
