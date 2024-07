Chewy's Bounce and Amazon's Rise

When this podcast was recorded on June 27, Chewy stock was up about 60% for the month. By the time we wrote this description, Roaring Kitty -- who is described in a Wikipedia entry as "an American financial marketer and educator and individual investor known for his posts on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets and the subreddit r/SuperStonk" -- had posted a picture of a dog, and the stock was briefly up more than 80% on the month.Motley Fool host Ricky Mulvey and analyst Tim Beyers discuss what's behind Chewy's surge, Amazon's new retail plan and journey to being a multitrillion-dollar company.Then, William Cohan from Puck joins Ricky to discuss his reporting on Paramount Global and its future after it turned down a buyout deal from Skydance Media.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool