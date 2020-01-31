Chicago-area dealership offers to match tax refunds up to $1,000

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continental Mitsubishi, a dealership serving Chicago and the entire surrounding area, is currently implementing a special offer for tax-return season. As stated in a colorful pop-art comic-book-style image on their website homepage, the dealership will match federal income tax refunds (for the tax year 2019) up to $1,000. This match will be delivered in the form of a discount from the negotiated price of a vehicle.

To take advantage of the tax-refund-matching offer at Continental Mitsubishi, interested customers must present their signed Federal 2019 tax return. Individuals should note that the tax-refund-matching offer cannot be used in conjunction with other offers from the dealership. It expires on Feb. 29, 2020.

Mitsubishi models available in the Continental Mitsubishi inventory include the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage compact sedan and hatchback, 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV and crossover (which also boasts a plug-in variation) and the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross compact SUV. In general, Mitsubishi models are known for boasting economical starting prices and solid fuel-economy ratings, along with one of the longest new vehicle warranties in the industry.

Continental Mitsubishi is part of the Continental family of automotive dealerships, which contains multiple branches that each specialize in different vehicular brands. The dealership places strong emphasis on delivering a positive experience to every shopper. In addition to the aforementioned selection of new Mitsubishi models, the dealership boasts an extensive pre-owned inventory drawing on many makes and models. The complex is fitted with a trained and certified service center for maintenance and repairs.

Those interested in the offer to match tax refunds at Continental Mitsubishi are urged to head to the dealership website at http://www.continentalmitsubishi.com. Individuals in possession of a telephone can also make a call using the number 708-669-0516. Finally, the dealership can be experienced in-person at the location of 5800 S. La Grange Road, Countryside.

SOURCE Continental Mitsubishi