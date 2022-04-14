Chicago Automobile Trade Association Endorses Vitu as Exclusive ERT Provider

CHICAGO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) today announced it has selected Vitu as its endorsed Electronic Registration and Title (ERT) partner for the association's more than 400 franchised, new-car dealer members in the Chicagoland area. Vitu's innovative ERT platform provides a best-in-class in-state and out-of-state titling and registration solution combined with its award-winning customer service.

"We took great care in selecting Vitu as CATA's preferred ERT solution partner. Following an evaluation of all providers in the market, it became clear why an increasing number of our dealers are choosing Vitu's innovative technology and comprehensive dealer support system," said Kevin Keefe, CATA chairman. "Vitu's commitment to serving dealers' interests will take this partnership to a new level as we work together to continuously improve the Vitu platform and ancillary services and also introduce new title and registration training opportunities for our dealers."

Vitu pioneered an advanced vehicle registration solution, focused on streamlining operations between the Illinois Secretary of State (SOS), Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) and dealerships. Accomplishing this kind of industry-wide change required an in-depth understanding of the needs of each stakeholder, as well as a thorough knowledge of tax, titling and registration regulations. Recent rapid gains in market share prove that Vitu's inclusive approach is right on target.

"One of Vitu's core beliefs is that a deep partnership with every stakeholder – from the dealers to our association partners to the SOS/IDOR – is crucial to the overall success of the program. We are grateful to enter into a partnership with an organization that carries the same values. Vitu and CATA both believe in excellence in every part of the ecosystem," said Joe Nemelka, chief operations officer/EVP at Vitu. "In partnering with CATA, we look forward to leveraging our combined skills to strengthen the public/private partnership model and support Chicagoland dealers with innovations that create efficiencies throughout the dealership."

For more information on the CATA/Vitu partnership please visit www.CATA.info.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world-famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

About Vitu

Vitu provides innovative, cutting-edge services to the motor vehicle industry. The Vitu platform manages both in-state and out-of-state titling and registration transactions in all 50 states and across multiple locations — all on one platform. With the mission of expanding and automating Vehicle-to-Government transactions, the Vitu platform is reimagining how drivers, businesses and governments interact with vehicles. In addition to the revolutionary Vitu platform, their products include DMVdesk, California's No. 1 ERT provider in terms of the number of new car dealers, Vitu Driver, which provides automatic and flexible registration and driver licensing for consumers, and VituPay, which provides e-commerce and point of sale payments for the government and auto retailing markets. Vitu has 12 offices across 10 states, including Chicago, Illinois and more information can be found at vitu.com. Vitu also provides comprehensive registration management training in select states through their RMP program found at rmpschool.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-automobile-trade-association-endorses-vitu-as-exclusive-ert-provider-301525660.html

SOURCE Chicago Automobile Trade Association