Chicago Bears Announce PointsBet As First Sports Betting Partner

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Bears and PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, today announced a partnership designating PointsBet as the club's first sports betting sponsor. Through the partnership, PointsBet will gain full usage of Chicago Bears IP, marks and logos, as well as sponsorship opportunities and brand visibility across various digital assets.

"As we break into the sports betting category for the first time, we couldn't be more excited to welcome PointsBet to the Bears family as a Proud Partner," said Chicago Bears President & CEO Ted Phillips. "This deal will bring fans a new way to interact with and cheer on the club."

As a nod to Chicago Bears fans, PointsBet is offering the best price in market for all Chicago Bears games this season across both the pregame spreadline and moneyline bet types. Through the partnership, Bears fans will also receive a unique sign-up code for PointsBet's market-leading mobile app for access to special promotions.

"The PointsBet team is incredibly excited to become the first legal sportsbook partner in Chicago Bears history. We are teaming up with a first-class organization, supported by extremely passionate fans," noted Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "Since launching our fast and differentiated mobile sports betting app in Illinois, we've been thrilled by the reception from Chicago sports bettors. We've always viewed Illinois to be a supreme market opportunity for the PointsBet brand, and we look forward to increasing our presence alongside famed partners in the Chicago Bears."

In addition to recently launching the PointsBet mobile app and digital product for Illinois sports bettors, PointsBet's convenient retail presence in Chicago will soon debut at four sites that flank every corner of Chicagoland. Hawthorne Race Course (Stickney, IL) represents the flagship retail location, and additional off-track betting (OTB) premium sportsbooks will debut in Prospect Heights, Oakbrook Terrace, and Crestwood.

PointsBet also recently announced a partnership with Chicago Bears legend, Devin Hester. A symbiotic element to the partnership, a primary point of differentiation for the PointsBet mobile product is unmatched speed and ease of use.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, now bringing its best-in-market proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices and proven growth marketing strategies to both the Illinois sports betting market and the notoriously passionate Chicago-area sports fans. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world, including up to 1,000 markets per NBA game.

About Chicago Bears

One of the founding franchises of the National Football League, the Chicago Bears were established in 1920 as the Decatur Staleys by legendary player, coach and owner, George S. Halas. The team moved to Chicago in 1921 and has gone on to win the most games in league history along with nine championships. The Bears 28 Hall of Famers is the most of any team in the NFL. In the community, the Bears strive to be leaders throughout Chicago and its suburbs by supporting initiatives focused on social justice, youth football, health and fitness, volunteerism and civic involvement, and education.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-bears-announce-pointsbet-as-first-sports-betting-partner-301138284.html

SOURCE PointsBet