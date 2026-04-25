Alkami Technology Aktie
WKN DE: A3CMGH / ISIN: US01644J1088
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25.04.2026 16:39:20
Chicago Capital Slashes Its Alkami Technology Position by 1.6 Million Shares
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 23, 2026, Chicago Capital, LLC reduced its holdings in Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) by 1,627,747 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price for the quarter, was $29.98 million. The fund’s remaining position in Alkami was 73,785 shares as of March 31, 2026. The net position change for the quarter was a $38.10 million decrease.Alkami Technology is a technology company focused on delivering cloud-based digital banking solutions to financial institutions. Its scalable, multi-tenant platform supports a broad suite of banking products designed to enhance client engagement and operational performance. With a strong presence among regional and community banks, Alkami leverages proprietary technology to address the evolving needs of the U.S. digital banking market.It’s not hard to understand why Chicago Capital is disappointed with its Alkami Technology position. The stock is down about 61.6% from the peak it reached in late 2024. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Alkami Technology Inc Registered Shs
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15.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Alkami Technology informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Alkami Technology informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Alkami Technology informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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29.10.25
|Ausblick: Alkami Technology stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)