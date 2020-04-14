Chicago Company Pivots - Manufactures 36,000 Oz Of Critically Needed Hand Sanitizer For City's First Responders

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid changes to the workplace, customers and economy have motivated Chicago-based men's skin and grooming company, Tiege Hanley , LLC, to immediately reprioritize. The company has been focused on ensuring its team stays healthy and employed while also thinking about what the community needs are during the current situation.

Tiege Hanley has generated 36,000 ounces of hand sanitizer which it will give back to Chicagoans for free; prioritizing first responders. Retired Assistant Deputy Fire Commissioner Jeff Horan will oversee citywide distribution. Tiege Hanley is also giving employees hand sanitizers to distribute in their own neighborhoods.

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM

Where: Tiege Hanley HQ 2023 W. Carroll in Chicago

What: 36,000 ounces of Tiege Hanley hand sanitizers to be distributed via the Chicago Fire Department to First Responders battling COVID-19. Separately, Tiege Hanley employees will also distribute in their communities.

Chicago Fire Department and Tiege Hanley CEO, Kelley Thornton, will bring thousands of industrial size bottles of hand sanitizer to these locations during what is projected to be the peak of the outbreak in Chicago.

First Responders

All Chicago Fire Department Bureaus

All Chicago Police Precincts

Shelters

YMCA Lakeview

YMCA Irving Park

People's Church of Chicago Homeless Shelter

Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation

The Tiege Hanley supply chain is uniquely positioned to retool and tender products that slow the spread of COVID-19. In days, the company worked with its Broadview, IL manufacturing partner to retool to generate hand sanitizer. Tiege Hanley will donate these urgently needed supplies to the Chicago Fire Department for comprehensive distribution across Chicago. In the process, the company has maintained its current workforce.

"While hand sanitizer is not the company's focus, caring for men with uncomplicated solutions is our priority," states Kelley Thornton, Tiege Hanley CEO and Founder. "Given our unique capabilities, delivering hand sanitizer is a no brainer."

Click here for behind the scenes footage.

ABOUT TIEGE HANLEY

At Tiege Hanley , we believe skin care for men should be simple, affordable and effective and we want to help every guy take better care of his skin. The subscription-based service gives men an uncomplicated, no-excuses approach to skin care and skin health.

