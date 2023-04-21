|
21.04.2023 15:00:00
Chicago rapper Dreadrock releases new single, "Toilet Bowl 2"
CHICAGO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based rapper Dreadrock has announced the release of his highly anticipated single, "Toilet Bowl 2," set to drop on April 21, 2023. The track, produced by Keng Gang, promises to be a hit with fans, following the success of Dreadrock's viral hit "Toilet Bowl" which took Australia by storm.
For Dreadrock, "Toilet Bowl 2" represents much more than just another hit single. It's a testament to his journey, coming from humble beginnings on the west side of Chicago to making a name for himself in the highly competitive music industry. The rapper's raw, unapologetic style has won him legions of fans, and "Toilet Bowl 2" promises to be another crowd-pleaser.
"I'm really excited for my fans to hear 'Toilet Bowl 2'," said Dreadrock. "It's been a long time coming, and I've poured my heart and soul into this track. It's a testament to where I come from and how far I've come."
Produced by Keng Gang, "Toilet Bowl 2" is set to be another banger for the Chicago rapper. Gang's signature production style perfectly complements Dreadrock's intense and energetic delivery, making for a track that's sure to get heads nodding and bodies moving.
With "Toilet Bowl 2," Dreadrock is set to cement his place in the hip-hop world. Fans get their hands on the single Don't miss out on this highly anticipated track from one of Chicago's hottest up-and-coming rappers.
Social Media and Websites
Dreadrock's Social media Links
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreadrock700/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dreadrocksge
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreadrocksge_/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvFkUkAHYrTVLlaQICg8KsQ
Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/in/dreadrock-the-rap-artist-0b3a16177/
Websites:
Swervnation: https://swervnation.com/
Dreadrock: https://dreadrock.swervnation.com/
Shop: https://shop.swervnation.com/
Songwhip : https://songwhip.com/dreadrock
LinkTree : https://linktr.ee/dreadrock
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-rapper-dreadrock-releases-new-single-toilet-bowl-2-301798647.html
SOURCE Dreadrock
