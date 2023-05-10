Chicago Youth Demand Summer Jobs: GCI Study Highlights Need for Employment Programs Anti-Crime Strategy: State-Proposed $300 Million Statewide Jobs-for-Youth Program

WHAT: Young people from Chicago's Alternative Schools Network will speak out at a news conference about the dire need for jobs and the benefits to the young people who go to work, their families, their neighborhoods and the city. ASN will also feature the release of a new data brief it commissioned, authored by the Great Cities Institute at the University of Illinois Chicago, "Youth and Young Adults Moving Backwards Not Forward: Uneven and Missing Recoveries in Youth Employment from the COVID-19 Pandemic." The GCI report provides ample documentation of the critical need for such a program while noting previous research that shows how handsomely such investments pay off.

WHO:

Jack Wuest - ASN Executive Director

- ASN Executive Director Rihana Jones , Kemon Johnson & Taniya Howell - West Town Academy students

WHEN & WHERE: 11 a.m., Thursday, May 11, James R. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph, Chicago

WHY: "Recent evaluations of youth employment programs in major cities have affirmed their positive impact on youth outcomes, including impacts on job readiness, academic and career aspirations, social cohesion and conflict resolution skills," the GCI report said. "The overall social benefits may outweigh costs by as much as 11 to 1."

And it cites a recent study that showed violent crime dropping by 45 percent in the year following for participants in a 2012 program in Chicago that employed young people in a summer program, with half getting extra wraparound services. But the decline in crime does not stretch into the second year when the program was not administered.

ABOUT

The Alternative Schools Network is a not-for-profit organization in Chicago working to provide quality education with a specific emphasis on inner-city children, youth and adults. Since 1973, ASN has been supporting community based and community-run programs to develop and expand training and other educational services in Chicago's inner-city neighborhoods. In addition to supporting direct services, ASN has been a consistent and effective advocate for community-based services whereby the people involved are active participants in developing and running programs – not passive recipients of services. To shape policies and programs, ASN has built an impressive track record of operating successful education, employment and support service programs. For more information please visit www.asnchicago.org .

The UIC Great Cities Institute works to link academic resources with a range of partners to address urban issues by providing research, policy analysis and program development. Tied to the University of Illinois at Chicago Great Cities Commitment, GCI seeks to improve quality of life in Chicago, its metropolitan region and cities throughout the world. For more information go to www.greatcities.uic.edu .

LAURIE R. GLENN

773.704.7246

lrglenn@thinkincstrategy.com

/PRNewswire -- May 10, 2023/

SOURCE Alternative Schools Network