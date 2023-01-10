Chick-fil-A Donates $5M to 46 Nonprofits through True Inspiration Awards Program

New 'Caring for our Planet' category added; grants awarded to a record number of recipients in 2023

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chick-fil-A, Inc. announced the nonprofit grant recipients of the 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards® program with a total of 46 award winners – an increase of 12 from 2022. Collectively, these organizations will receive a total of $5 million in grants to further their community efforts. To be selected for a grant, an organization must work to address key issues that align with Chick-fil-A's corporate social responsibility priorities: Caring for People, Caring for Others through Food, Caring for our Communities and Caring for our Planet.

"Through our True Inspiration Awards grant program, Chick-fil-A helps empower local nonprofits that are leading positive change and creating tangible impact throughout the communities they serve," said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. "This year, we added a new grant category – Caring for our Planet – to help support additional nonprofits that act as good stewards of the planet we share. It is our pleasure to invest in the growth and legacy of all our 2023 recipient organizations throughout the U.S."

Winners from the inaugural Caring for our Planet category include Three Rivers Land Trust in Salisbury, N.C., which seeks to sustain state farmlands, and Creighton Community Foundation, a Phoenix, Ariz.-based nonprofit which aims to advance food equity in low-income areas through community gardens, among others.

From Elevate USA's youth mentorship programs in Arvada, Colo., to Rescuing Leftover Cuisine's food rescue efforts in New York City, this year's recipients work hard to address timely needs in communities across 23 states and 39 cities in the United States.

Each year, Chick-fil-A awards the S. Truett Cathy Honoree grant to an organization that embodies the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Chick-fil-A's late founder. This year's recipient, SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI), will receive a $350,000 grant to support its commitment to providing independent living services to people with disabilities in the Cape Girardeau, Mo. area.

"I've seen firsthand the tremendous impact that SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence has had in our community," said Brian House, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A® Cape Girardeau, who nominated the nonprofit for a True Inspiration Awards grant. "This grant will help SADI expand its behavior clinic and day rehabilitation programs, so the individuals they serve will be able to thrive in all aspects of their lives."

Chick-fil-A One® Members can participate in the selection process by casting their votes through the Chick-fil-A® App. This year, more than 589,000 members voted through the app to help select the regional grant recipients for the 2023 True Inspiration Awards program.

The True Inspiration Awards program was established in 2015 to carry on Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy's legacy of generosity and community service. Since that time, 250 grants have been distributed to organizations located across 36 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada, impacting more than 3.5 million people. Individual grants range from $30,000 to $350,000.

The full list of 2023 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients is below. To learn more about the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program, visit chickfila.com/true-inspiration-awards.

S. Truett Cathy Honoree



SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence – Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Top Category Winners: Caring for People

Brooklyn Jesuit Prep – Brooklyn, N.Y.

City House – Plano, Texas

Hearts for Hearing – Oklahoma City, Okla.

No Limits Theater Group, Inc. – Culver City, Calif.

Top Category Winners: Caring for Others through Food

Bracken's Kitchen, Inc. – Fountain Valley, Calif.

Infant Crisis Services, Inc. – Oklahoma City, Okla.

Rescuing Leftover Cuisine – New York, N.Y.

We Don't Waste – Denver, Colo.

Top Category Winners: Caring for our Communities

Clover (formerly Kingsley House) – New Orleans, La.

Family Promise of Grand Rapids – Grand Rapids, Mich.

Foundation for Women Warriors – Vista, Calif.

Illumination Foundation – Orange, Calif

Top Category Winners: Caring for the Planet

Creighton Community Foundation – Phoenix, Ariz.

Food Rescue US – Stamford, Conn.

Sasha Bruce Youthwork – Washington, D.C.

Three Rivers Land Trust – Salisbury, N.C.

Atlantic Region Recipients

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis – Memphis, Tenn.

Dare to Care Food Bank – Louisville, Ky.

FoodShare South Carolina – Columbia, S.C.

The CARE House of the Pee Dee – Florence, S.C.

The Filling Station – Pollocksville, N.C.

Midwest Region Recipients

By The Hand Club For Kids – Chicago, Ill.

Community Action House – Holland, Mich.

Feed My Starving Children – Coon Rapids, Minn.

Wheaton College – Wheaton, Ill.

Northeast Region Recipients

Anne Arundel County CASA – Annapolis, Md.

End Hunger in Calvert County – Huntingtown, Md.

Inspire Arts & Music – Boston, Mass.

PATH: People Against Trafficking Humans – Depew, N.Y.

Water Street Mission – Lancaster, Penn.

Southeast Region Recipients

Chapman Partnership – Miami, Fla.

Fantasy Playhouse – Huntsville, Ala.

LifeNet4Families – Lauderhill, Fla.

Midwest Food Bank – Peachtree City, Ga.

S.H.A.R.E. House – Douglasville, Ga.

Southwest Region Recipients

Breckenridge Village of Tyler – Tyler, Texas

Central Texas Table of Grace – Round Rock, Texas

Cornerstone Crossroads Academy – Dallas, Texas

Mercy Street – Dallas, Texas

National Angels – Austin, Texas

West Region Recipients

Elevate USA – Arvada, Colo.

Harmony at Home – Carmel, Calif.

OUR Center – Longmont, Colo.

Redwood Empire Food Bank – Santa Rosa, Calif.

ZOE International - Newhall, Calif.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 190,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,800 restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year in 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

