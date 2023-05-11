Chick-fil-A Launches Bottled Salad Dressings Nationwide

Following a successful test, four different dressings will be available at participating grocery and retail stores across the country

ATLANTA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention all salad lovers, meal preppers and at-home cooks: starting this month, Chick-fil-A is expanding its retail footprint with the nationwide launch of its bottled salad dressings. Following a successful pilot in Ohio and Tennessee last fall, 12 fluid ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A's most popular salad dressings will now be available at participating grocery and Walmart stores* across the U.S.

Chick-fil-A® Bottled Salad Dressings will begin rolling out in stores over the next few weeks. The retail offerings include:

Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing

Chick-fil-A's most popular salad dressing, the Avocado Lime Ranch is a twist on the Garden Herb Ranch Dressing. With creamy avocado, spices and lime, this southwest-style dressing can liven up any salad or wrap.

Garden Herb Ranch Dressing

The classic Garden Herb Ranch mixes buttermilk with savory garlic, onion and herb flavors, giving it a traditional, creamy taste reminiscent of delicious homemade dressing.

Creamy Salsa Dressing

The Creamy Salsa Dressing was originally developed by Chick-fil-A's culinary team to pair with the Spicy Southwest Salad and blends southwest flavors of cumin, hot peppers, tomatoes and garlic.

Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing

The lightest of the four dressings, this vinaigrette is made with apple cider vinegar, fruit juices, spices and honey for a robust yet sweet flavor.

"From Boston to Sacramento, customers who heard about our pilot let us know they are eager to buy bottles of their favorite Chick-fil-A salad dressing at their local grocery stores," said Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A. "These salad dressings will join four of the brand's most popular sauces available in participating grocery stores: bottled Barbeque, Polynesian, Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and Chick-fil-A Sauce."

Elevating Recipes Beyond Salad

To celebrate the national retail launch of Chick-fil-A salad dressings, Chick-fil-A culinary experts are sharing their favorite meals to prepare at home with Chick-fil-A dressings. Recipes include Avocado Lime Ranch Scrambled Eggs, Southwest Creamy Salsa Corn Salad, Cheddar Ranch Biscuits with Ham and Zesty Bacon Potato Salad.

"Our dressings bring versatile flavors to the table making them perfect for marinating chicken, drizzling on tacos or whipping up a pasta salad," said Chick-fil-A Chef Christy Cook. "We love seeing the culinary creations our customers already make with their favorite Chick-fil-A dressings, like Creamy Salsa Waffle Fries. Now, we can't wait to see what they create with our Bottled Salad Dressings in their own kitchens."

For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the company's food, people and customers across the country, visit www.chick-fil-a.com/stories .

*Chick-fil-A bottled salad dressings will not be sold in restaurants. Customers are encouraged to contact their local grocery and Walmart locations to confirm availability and pricing. Chick-fil-A salad dressings can be found in the refrigerated section of each participating retail location.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 190,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,800 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR Magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year for 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and via @ChickfilANews.

