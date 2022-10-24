Chickasaw Nation Consolidates Core Business Applications with Infor

Industry-specific applications to help Chickasaw Nation standardize on one ERP, improve performance of teams

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , the industry cloud company, today announced the Chickasaw Nation's decision to select Infor to help it consolidate all of its key business processes. Chickasaw Nation will implement key Infor HR, payroll, financial, and supply chain applications, migrating more than 14,000 employees. Specifically, Infor will help the organization standardize on one enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and modernize with best-in-class applications to improve its user experience, data insights and management.

The Chickasaw Nation was looking to consolidate and integrate multiple enterprise systems to create one system for the tribe, and turned to Infor to enhance process standardization and optimization, improve availability and circulation of information, and implement a platform that is scalable and extendable. This new streamlined technology platform will help its teams be more resilient, self-sufficient and productive through one global system of record. This will enable the Chickasaw Nation to increase communication between systems and have more operational control.

"One of the main reasons we decided to partner with Infor on this technology transformation was their in-depth understanding of our organization and our unique challenges. Infor was able to address the primary goals and objectives of the Chickasaw Nation, and it is clear that their solutions have the agility and responsiveness to help us reach our goals," said Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Treasury Dakota Cole. "Infor provided us with a holistic approach that was pragmatic, prescriptive and responsive, and the flexibility the solution offered was exactly what we needed."

This new project will be focused on standardization, empowerment and management. Infor will deliver a single, integrated ERP solution to reinforce leading business practices, improve process automation, and offer higher levels of visibility and control. In addition, Infor will provide an intuitive user interface, common navigation, business process automation, more peer-to-peer collaboration, mobility options for employees, managers, vendors and customers, role-based security, and field-level auditing.

"We are excited to partner with the Chickasaw Nation in its mission to streamline standard operational processes to provide the best levels of service to Chickasaw citizens," said Matt Breslin, Infor executive vice president and general manager. "By creating unified systems that can quickly remove data silos, organizations can improve visibility across departments and choose better strategies to impact day-to-day life."

For more information, visit Infor.com/Industries/State-Local-Government.

About the Chickasaw Nation

The Chickasaw Nation is a federally recognized sovereign First American Nation in Oklahoma. The seat of the tribal government is in Ada, Oklahoma, and is under the leadership of Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby, who has served in the role since 1987. With more than 75,000 citizens, the Chickasaw Nation is the 12th-largest federally recognized Indian tribe in the United States. Visit https://www.chickasaw.net/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

Christina.ledger@infor.com

312-662-2135

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chickasaw-nation-consolidates-core-business-applications-with-infor-301657035.html

SOURCE Infor