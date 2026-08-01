Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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01.08.2026 04:00:01
Chief Business Officer Sells 51,440 Shares of Braze for $1.4 Million. With the Stock Down 2%, Is It Time to Sell?
Astha Malik, Chief Business Officer of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE), sold 51,440 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 15, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($26.39); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($26.21).The company's competitive advantage derives from its integrated approach to customer data management and omnichannel message delivery, enabling enterprises to execute sophisticated, personalized marketing campaigns at scale. Despite current net losses, Braze maintains significant market presence and continues to expand its platform capabilities to address the growing demand for data-driven customer engagement solutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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