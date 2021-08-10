Chief Executive Group Unites with CFO Leadership Council to Bolster Senior Financial Executives Nationwide

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Executive Group, a leading community for America's C-Suite leaders and corporate directors, has acquired The CFO Leadership Council, a professional association dedicated to empowering senior financial executives to realize success with 27 chapters and nearly 2,000 members across the United States.

Offering programs "for CFOs, by CFOs," The CFO Leadership Council provides monthly in-person events, featuring expert panels and interactive sessions, as well as fresh online content that drives meaningful conversation and leadership development amongst its membership.

Founded in 2006, The CFO Leadership Council began as an informal gathering of finance executives who wanted to build lasting connections with their peers in a comfortable, confidential setting and has grown to be the largest CFO-focused community in the U.S.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to join forces with the team at CFO Leadership Council, who share our passion and our mission for helping the nation's business leaders get better at what they do," said Wayne Cooper, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Group. "This partnership will allow us to better serve CFOs everywhere, uniting the power of their CFO chapters with the strength of our peer networks, editorial content and historical focus on leadership training, development and support."

"We are always striving to bring our CFO Leadership Council community even more value and opportunity," said Jack McCullough, founder and CEO, CFO Leadership Council. "This collaboration with the Chief Executive Group brings rich content and value to a whole new level."

The partnership represents a significant milestone in the evolution of Chief Executive Group's work to help strengthen business leadership in America. Through its platforms, Chief Executive Group already reaches more than 95% of U.S. CEOs with revenues over $50m, and nearly every public-company director in the nation.

CEG publishes Chief Executive magazine (since 1977), chiefexecutive.net, Corporate Board Member magazine, boardmember.com, as well as hosting conferences and roundtables that enable CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, CHROs and public company directors to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with peers—improving their businesses, communities and society.

In 2021, CEG expanded its work to include new communities, launching StrategicCFO360, StrategicCIO360 and StrategicCHRO360, with a suite of websites, newsletters, live events, roundtable discussion groups, webinars and peer networking opportunities for these essential C-Suite leaders.

Central to these efforts is the Chief Executive Network—an extensive peer-to-peer networking membership group which gathers fellow executives from industry-specific but non-competitive organizations to help each other tackle their toughest business challenges.

"CFOs are vital, strategic players in every organization, and they are being asked to take on more responsibility than ever before," said Marshall Cooper, CEO, Chief Executive Group. "The CFO Leadership Council has an extraordinary track record of bringing this community together to help them succeed. We're proud to have them join us."

About Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group, the leading community for business leaders worldwide, publishes Chief Executive magazine (since 1977), ChiefExecutive.net, Corporate Board Member magazine, BoardMember.com, StrategicCFO360.com, StrategicCIO360.com and StrategicCHRO360.com, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable CEOs to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. The Group also runs the Chief Executive Network, the leading CEO membership organization arranged by industry, and facilitates the annual "CEO of the Year," a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers. Visit www.ChiefExecutiveGroup.com for more information.

